Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" Music Video Easter Eggs, Explained

On Jan. 27, Taylor Swift released the music video for "Lavender Haze," off her album "Midnights." Following "Anti-Hero" and "Bejeweled," this is the third track off her latest album to have a music video. The enchanting video follows Taylor through a fever dream filled with purple pools, lavender fields, and a hazy house party all while she embraces being in love.

Article continues below advertisement

As the singer-turned-director previously revealed on Instagram, "Lavender haze means the 'all-encompassing love glow.'" She explained she picked up the term from the television show Mad Men: "It turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ‘50s, where they would just describe being in love." Tay's love interest is played by trans model and artist Laith Ashley, who Taylor said she “absolutely adored working with" on Twitter.

But as every Swiftie knows, Taylor's music videos are usually ridden with Easter eggs — and this one seems to be no exception. In fact, the first potential Easter egg appeared to fall on Jan. 26 when Taylor announced the music video was coming. Strangely enough, her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, also announced his first acoustic tour that day. Coincidence? We think not. Keep reading to see what other potential Easter eggs are hidden in the "Lavender Haze" music video.

The koi fish

KOY FISH LOKE THE KOY FISH GUITAR SPEAK NOW TV IS COMING #LAVENDERHAZEMUSICVIDEO pic.twitter.com/rRfC1Q4mPv — Angelina for 🕰Swiftonoff🕰 (@tswiftlovestor1) January 27, 2023

In the "Lavender Haze" music video, Taylor draws the curtains in her home to reveal a world filled with koi fish. Longtime fans know this wasn't Taylor's first time incorporating koi fish into her work. During her tour for her 2010 album "Speak Now", she played a blue guitar that had four red and yellow koi fish printed on it. Many fans believe that Taylor is trying to communicate that "Speak Now" will be the next album she rereleases.

Article continues below advertisement

The glitch

AND SHES DOING THE SPEAK NOW POSE WHEN THE GLITCH HAPPENS BYE IM DEAD pic.twitter.com/pJMm2VO5zn — nell (@nelllovestaylor) January 27, 2023

The music video for "Lavender Haze" appears to have a glitch at 2:43. As a refresher, "Glitch" is one of the songs off "Midnights". One fan even claims that Tay's doing a pose from Speak Now when the glitch occurs, further backing the theory that Taylor will re-release that "Speak Now" next.

Article continues below advertisement

The constellations

📷| The same image in Midnight’s photoshoot can be seen in the Lavender Haze MV



— It appears to be Taylor & Joe’s zodiac signs 💜 pic.twitter.com/Wn5Bqz4Nw5 — The Swift Society 💜 (@TheSwiftSociety) January 26, 2023

In the beginning of the music video for "Lavender Haze," a record titled "Mastermind" (another track from "Midnights") is seen. On its cover, two constellations can be seen. These constellations correspond to Taylor's zodiac sign (Sagittarius) as well as the zodiac sign of her real-life partner Joe Alwyn (Pisces).

Article continues below advertisement

Karma

GUY ON THE SCREEN COMING STRAIGHT HOME TO ME!!!!! #LavenderHazeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/vNZLSKshjx — secretpluto (@secretpluto_) January 27, 2023

In the "Lavender Haze" music video, Taylor's love interest is a weatherman. While she was watching him give the forecast, fans believed that she was trying to illustrate a lyric from "Karma," which is another track off "Midnights". Taylor sings “Karma is the guy on the screen / Coming straight home to me" which seemingly appears to play out in "Lavender Haze."

Article continues below advertisement

The number 13 over Nashville during the weather forecast

THERES A 13 OVER NASHVILLE in the lavender haze music video! so far the only non obvious easter egg i’ve found pic.twitter.com/i5XfFD1voS — ale 🧣💎 (@aletoowelll) January 27, 2023

Every Swiftie knows that 13 is Taylor's favorite number. During the weather report, the number 13 is seen floating over Nashville, Tenn., where Taylor got her start in country music.

Article continues below advertisement

The lavender fields

DID ANYONE ELSE THINK OF THE OUR SONG VIDEO WHEN THIS HAPPENED?? #LavenderHazeMusicVideo @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/QGYkvaXhFI — taylor (tv) 🦋 eras tour 3/31 (@taylorcurl1) January 27, 2023

The lavender fields in the "Lavender Haze" music video resembled the flower bed of roses seen in "Our Song." This track is off her self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift.

Article continues below advertisement

The incense

The incense that they're going to have to clean off the vinyl shelf because they lost track of time (again). #LavenderHazeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/citmEHDiv7 — Ally-mai (@Allymai_) January 27, 2023

In the first verse of "Maroon" off Midnights, Taylor sings "When the morning came / We were cleaning incense off your vinyl shelf / 'Cause we lost track of time again." Fans believe that Taylor tried to illustrate this scene in the "Lavender Haze" music video.

Article continues below advertisement

Midnight rain

We're not a meteorologist, but looks like a chance of midnight rain 🤔🌘🌧️ #LavenderHazeMusicVideo https://t.co/UrcG741he9 — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) January 27, 2023

While Taylor was watching the weather report in the music video for "Lavender Haze," it the map seemingly predicted that there would be rain in her area at midnight. "Midnight Rain" is another track off her album Midnights.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris

THE EIFFEL TOWER LAMP! The details in this MV are 🤯! no i didnt see the news ‘cause we were somewhere else..ya in the lavender haze drawing maps on the ceiling @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #LavenderHazeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/Obulvaz3vI — Steven (@SwiftieSteve) January 27, 2023