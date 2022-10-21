Fans Think They've Figured Out Who "Question...?" Is About on Taylor Swift's New Album
At midnight on Oct. 21, 2022, Taylor Swift dropped her newest album "Midnights" — and Swifties all over the world basically pulled an all-nighter as they listened to and analyzed the 13 new songs. Or, rather 20 new songs. That's because in typical Taylor fashion, surprise music was released just three hours later in the form of "Midnights (3 a.m. Edition)," adding seven more tracks to the lineup.
Among the "Midnights" songs fans are trying to figure out is "Question...?", which is track No. 7. Who is it about? Let's take a deep dive into its meaning.
What is the meaning of Taylor Swift's "Question...?"
The first verse of "Question...?" paints a picture of Taylor's past. She's the "good girl" to the "sad boy" in a "big city" making "wrong choices." She describes their romance, declaring that she doesn't "remember who I was before you," and that the feeling it's a "color I have searched for since."After that, Taylor blames "f***in' situations, circumstances" and "miscommunications" for their breakup.
And now, she wants an explanation.
That's when the chorus drops:
Can I ask you a question?
Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room
And every single one of your friends was making fun of you
But 15 seconds later they were clapping too?
Then what did you do?
Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh
Did you wish you'd put up more of a fight, oh
When she said it was too much?
Do you wish you could still touch her?
It's just a question.
Who is Taylor Swift's "Question...?" about?
For those clamoring to know who "Question...?" is about, the good news is there is already a couple of solid theories floating around. Swifties have taken to social media to share their thoughts — and one name that keeps popping up again and again is Harry Styles. This wouldn't be the first song Taylor has (presumably) written about her famous ex. Let's take a look at the evidence.
Many fans have pointed to her lyrics about kissing someone in a crowded room and have connected it to when Taylor and Harry kissed on New Year's Eve in Times Square.
Another clue that "Questions...?" is about Harry Styles can be found by taking a step back and looking at the song as a whole. The 2014 song "Out of the Woods" and "Questions...?" have similar cadences and melodies. Plus, both tracks use the phrase, "I remember."
Another fan theory suggests that "Questions...?" is about Karlie Kloss. One Twitter user explained a different take about the mystery person Taylor kissed in a crowded room. They wrote, "obsessed with Taylor Swift starting “Question…?” off with “good girl, sad boy” and then proceeding to describe the experience of kissing Karlie Kloss at a 1975 concert in explicit detail."
And, did the "good girl" lyric also point to Karlie?
As Swifties know all too well, there has been widespread speculation from "Gaylors" that Taylor and former BFF were in a romantic relationship — and that many of her songs are about that romance. Some are also convinced that Taylor is bisexual based on queer coding woven into her music.
It's worth noting, however, that Taylor addressed her sexuality in 2019 when she said was not a member of the LBGTQ+ community. "Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male," she told Vogue at the time. “I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of."
What do you think? Is "Questions...?" about Harry Styles, Karlie Kloss, or someone else entirely?
"Midnights" and "Midnights (3 a.m. Edition)" are now available for purchase everywhere.