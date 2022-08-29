Taylor Swift's "Midnights" Is Already Taking Over Twitter — Details on Her Upcoming Album
Swifties, get excited!
After snagging the moonman for Best Longform Video at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for her "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)," Taylor Swift, the queen of Easter eggs and surprises, announced that she has a new album in the works.
"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21st," she said while stunning in a crystal-covered Oscar de la Renta dress, paired with Christian Louboutin heels and her classic red lip.
For the rest of the evening, Swifties tried to contain their excitement. Would this album be another one from the vault, meaning it contains re-released songs, but now under her masters? Or would this be a brand spanking new album?
Later that evening, Tay confirmed it was the latter. And the album's name is "Midnights."
"'Midnights,' the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out Oct. 21. Meet me at midnight," she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by two photos.
The first photo looked to be the cover art for her new album, where Taylor, whose eyelids are painted a shimmery blue, is seen striking a lighter.
Meanwhile, the second photo contained a message about "Midnights."
"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. "For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes 12 ... we'll meet ourselves," it read.
Swifties flood Twitter with "Midnights" memes and tweets.
Following her announcement, Swifties started overloading Twitter with "Midnights" memes and tweets. It was safe to say that they were excited.
One eagle-eyed fan even noticed that Taylor took a cue from another pop queen, Lady Gaga, when she announced her album during her Video Music Award acceptance speech.
We love to see it!
When will Taylor Swift's "Midnights" be released?
As we mentioned, "Midnights" will be released on Oct. 21 at 12 a.m. Taylor even updated her Twitter bio with the details so fans wouldn't forget: "October 21. Midnight sharp."
"Midnights" will be Tay's 10th studio album and will contain all new songs.
While she didn't reveal any of the song titles just yet, she did include the cover art for her album which noted that there will be 13 tracks.
Although the number 13 is commonly associated with bad luck, Taylor doesn't see it that way. It's actually her lucky number. Among other things, her birthday falls on the 13th of December.
She previously told MTV: "I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro," she said. "Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter."
Taylor also has a special pre-show ritual involving the number. "The significance of the number 13 on my hand ... I paint this on my hand before every show because 13 is my lucky number; for a lot of reasons," she further told the outlet. "It's really weird."