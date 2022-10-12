Distractify
Taylor Swift Says New Song "Anti-Hero" Is "One of My Favorite Songs I've Ever Written"

Oct. 12 2022, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Musical superstar Taylor Swift has kept fans in suspense before the release of her 10th studio album "Midnights." Now that the full track list is available to the public, Taylor has been adding context to a few of the songs before they're even out, so here's everything she's said about Track 3, "Anti-Hero," including the song's meaning.

What is the meaning of Taylor Swift's song "Anti-Hero"?

In a video posted to Instagram on Oct. 3, 2022, Taylor elaborated on "Anti-Hero's" meaning. She says the track is "one of my favorite songs I've ever written," and it was inspired by her "insecurities" and feelings of self-hatred.

Taylor says, "I really don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," she said in the clip. "You know, I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and that I, you know … not to sound too dark, but, like, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person."

She continues, "This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves, and it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're going to be this person. So, yeah, I like 'Anti-Hero' a lot because I think it's really honest."

Taylor had revealed the tracks on her "Midnights" album individually over TikTok, occasionally elaborating on certain songs, which fans think potentially reveals which songs are the first singles for the album. Recently, Taylor also discussed her track "Snow on the Beach," which features musician Lana Del Rey.

The word "anti-hero" as defined by Merriam-Webster as "a protagonist or notable figure who is conspicuously lacking in heroic qualities." Perhaps Taylor's song will not only address her insecurities but also highlight how she continues to look for the good in herself despite her flaws.

Fans will have to continue to speculate until Taylor's album officially releases at midnight EST on Oct. 21, 2022.

