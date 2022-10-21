Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' Music Video Easter Eggs Are Numerous and Wild

In the music video, two ghosts chase Taylor around her own home, but if fans pay close attention to their accessories, they might notice that one ghost wears cat ears similar to Taylor in the "22" music video, while the other wears a cowboy hat — perhaps as a nod to Taylor's country music roots, or "Cowboy Like Me" from Evermore.

Additionally, the ghosts appear as she sings "all of the people I've ghosted stand there in the room" before the doorbell rings, and her alter ego appears, there to sabotage her life.