This TikTok Creator May Have Just Predicted Taylor Swift's Entire Track List for 'Midnights'

As any good Taylor fan knows, she enjoys planting hints, Easter eggs, and cryptic messages for fans to decipher prior to the release of her albums.

Already, one Swiftie has come up with a pretty concrete theory on what the track list for "Midnights" might look like. We may not believe in all of the theories we hear on TikTok, but we must admit, Swifties tend to know what they're talking about.

Keep scrolling for one fan's prediction regarding Taylor's "Midnights."