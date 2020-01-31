We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Miss Americana': Taylor Swift Sparks Engagement Rumors, Opens Up About Love Life

In Taylor Swift's new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, the singer gives fans an inside look at her extremely private and personal life. For once, Swifties do not have to decode song lyrics and figure out the hidden messages or meanings, like in her chart-topping hits.

Instead, the 30-year-old lifts the curtain on her life, unveiling that it has not completely been filled with sparkly dresses and wanderlust (though, that is still a huge part!). 

In one-on-one interviews, the Grammy-winner delves into how she was mentally and physically affected by the harsh criticism she's received during her 13-year career.  