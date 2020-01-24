We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gettyimages-1201583513-1579879670462.jpg
Source: Getty

In 'Miss Americana,' Taylor Swift Blames Her Eating Disorder on the Paparazzi

By

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival only began on Thursday, Jan. 23, and a number of heavily anticipated films have already premiered. But one in particular that millennials are looking forward to is Taylor Swift's documentary, Miss Americana. The "You Need To Calm Down" singer delves into much of her private life, what it was like to skyrocket to fame at such a young age, and, unfortunately, how she dealt with an eating disorder.

Sadly, about 30 million people across America deal with unhealthy relationships with food and their own bodies, and that doesn't exclude our beloved Tay Tay. Sometimes, being famous isn't quite as glamorous and alluring as it seems, so stay tuned to hear what Taylor Swift had to say about her eating disorder.