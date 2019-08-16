Is Taylor Swift's New Song "Lover" About Joe Alwyn? The Internet Sure Thinks So!

Taylor Swift dropped her new song "Lover" on August 15, and while she doesn't specifically mention who the lyrics are about, the internet is pretty darn sure it's Joe Alwyn. Why do Taylor's Swifties think "Lover" is all about a certain British actor? How long has Taylor been dating Joe? Do the lyrics in "Lover" match up with their relationship timeline IRL? Here's what you need to know.

How long has Taylor been dating Joe? There's a "Lover" lyric that goes, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all" — and that seems to line up with Taylor and Joe's dating history. The pair reportedly first met at the Met Gala in May 2018, but back then, Taylor was still dating Calvin Harris. Taylor and Calvin officially split in June 2016. Shortly after that, the singer began dating Tom Hiddleston. According to E! News, Taylor and Tom were over and done with by September 2016.

Rumors began to swirl about Taylor and Joe shortly after her split from Tom. The twosome kept things super private, but per PopSugar, Taylor did attend a screening of Joe's movie, Long Halftime Walk, in November 2016. Taylor and Joe have never officially said when they started dating, but fans seem to be in agreement it was sometime between late summer and early fall of 2016.

Source: Twitter

Some fans think Taylor and Joe are secretly engaged. Taylor and Joe have been super private about their romance, so we wouldn't necessarily expect any kind of formal announcement if they were to get engaged. That said, "Lover" has some marriage-minded lyrics that have fans speculating whether Taylor and Joe could be planning to marry.

Source: Twitter

In "Lover," Taylor sings, "Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? With every guitar string scar on my hand/ I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover/ My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue/ All's well that ends well to end up with you."

Taylor and Joe's friends reportedly think "I do" is just around the corner. In March 2019, sources told Us Weekly those closest to Taylor and Joe were practically placing bets on when he would pop the question. "Joe wants to marry her and she wants to marry him," an insider told the magazine. "He’s just waiting to find the perfect time to propose. He wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special."

Another insider told Us Weekly that Taylor "really believes Joe is the one for her," adding, "She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”