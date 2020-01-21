We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Taylor Swift Opens Up About Her Mom's New Battle With Cancer

If Taylor Swift's song “Soon You’ll Get Better" broke your heart the first time you listened to it, have the tissues ready because the song has a whole new meaning.

Taylor has opened up about her mom, Andrea's, battles with breast cancer over the years, but now it seems as though she's got a new battle to fight after a new diagnosis from her doctors.

Taylor revealed in an interview that her mom has a brain tumor.

In a heartbreaking interview with Variety, Taylor revealed that while her mother was undergoing another round of chemotherapy, doctors found a tumor in her brain.

"She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through,” Taylor told the outlet. “While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor."