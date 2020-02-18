We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Taylor Swift Wrote Several Songs About Her Parents' Divorce

Taylor Swift's parents got divorced sometime around 2011, without telling anyone about it. Too worried about offsetting Taylor's career, Andrea and Scott kept silent about their marriage troubles, sternly refusing to get the press involved throughout the legal process. 

However, their breakup wasn't completely untraceable. As some Swifties claim, some of Taylor's songs allude to the emotional distress she experienced during her parents' divorce

Taylor refrained from publicly addressing her parents' divorce for the most part.

Andrea and Scott got married on Feb. 20, 1989, Fandom notes, and they stayed together for more than two decades. 

The marketing specialist and the professional stock-broker bought a Christmas tree farm near Wyomissing, Pa., which Taylor still considers to be her first home. 

"I went to the house I grew up in. I got emotional when I went into my bedroom, and there's another little girl's things in there," Taylor told Entertainment News. 