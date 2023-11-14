Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Here's Why Fans Are Waving "We Will Stay" Signs at Taylor Swift's Concerts Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is back! Fans held up "We Will Stay" signs during her song "The Archer." What does it mean? We got you. By Allison Hunt Nov. 13 2023, Updated 9:23 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour kicked off the South American leg.

Fans held up "We Will Stay" signs during the song "The Archer."

Taylor's new boyfriend Travis Kelce was in attendance.

Article continues below advertisement

We have had over two months off of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour and we honestly don't know what we've done with ourselves. Ok, no we obviously weren't attending every performance (lol that definitely was not in the budget), but we have lived vicariously through every single TikTok that has come across our FYP keeping us fed with content.

But we get that Taylor needed a break. We mean, if we can call it that. Not only did Taylor release a record-breaking movie and a new album in the two months off, but she also somehow found the time for a new budding relationship with Travis Kelce. That said, our wait is finally over and The Eras Tour is back baby! The fans at her first stop in Argentina decided to surprise her with "We Will Stay" signs during her song "The Archer." What does it mean? Don't worry, we gotchu.

Article continues below advertisement

What does "We Will Stay" mean in regards to the Taylor Swift song “The Archer”?

Source: Getty Images

Taylor kicked off the South American leg of her The Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina and it has already been quite eventful. Not only did Taylor have to postpone her second performance due to bad weather, but her new boyfriend Travis was there to support our queen and the fans had a special surprise for her during the song "The Archer."

"The Archer" was noticeably missing from The Eras Tour movie (most likely cut for time), but it is the very last song at the end of her Lover era set. In the song, she ponders the complexities of her life and sings, "who could ever leave me darling, but who could stay?"

Article continues below advertisement

More specifically, the chorus goes: I've been the archer I've been the prey Who could ever leave me, darling? But who could stay? At the very end of the song, she switches the "who could stay?" for "you could stay," in a wordplay that is very typical of Taylor's songwriting.

During the last part of "The Archer," fans in the audience, including famous TikToker Chris Olsen, held up "We Will Stay" signs in response to Taylor's question, "Who could stay?"

Article continues below advertisement

From the video, you can see that Taylor is very touched and overjoyed, grabbing her heart in reaction to the signs, and as she is lowered from the stage mouths, "Te amo," to the crowd. Do you know who else held up a "We Will Stay" sign? Travis Kelce.