Who Is "Suburban Legends" About? Swifties Have a Strong Theory on the Taylor Swift Song
One of the new songs to come from Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" release is "Suburban Legends". Fans have a theory on who it's about.
Swifties have been speculating about the hidden meanings behind Taylor Swift's songs for years. And her "1989 (Taylor's Version)" release, with five new songs finally being released from her vault, is no different.
One song that her fans believe that they have definitely cracked the code on so far is "Suburban Legends". Not only do they think it's about one of her public relationships, but they have a strong theory on which one it is.
Who is "Suburban Legends" about?
It's been speculated that the romantic song is based on Taylor's brief relationship with Conor Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a current presidential candidate.
The two dated for just a few months before ultimately deciding to part ways in 2012. It was reported that their breakup was on good terms, but neither one of them has spoken out following their split.
One of the main clues that gives fans the idea that the song is about Conor is the lyric, "We were born to be national treasures," which could be in reference to Conor's political family.
However, Taylor mentions "our class reunion" in the song, which would mean that she went to the same school as her partner. But, Conor was a junior in high school and Taylor was in her twenties by the time they started dating, so this could possibly be about a high school romance she hasn't publicly spoken about.
"Suburban Legends" might not be the only "1989 (Taylor's Version)" song about a public romance.
Taylor dated Conor two years before releasing the original "1989" album. Another celebrity that she was in a relationship with before releasing the project was One Direction's Harry Styles.
Her first public romance after her split with Conor, Taylor and Harry quickly became a power couple in the music industry — and worshipped by both of their fanbases. But, less than one year into their relationship their break up news hit the media.
In addition to all of the other "1989" songs that fans are convinced are about Harry, the new track "Is It Over Now?" from Taylor's Version seems to match up exactly to Harry's popular 2017 hit "From the Dining Table".
In his song there is a lyric where he says, "Woke up the girl who looked just like you, I almost said your name." And, in Taylor's "Is It Over Now?", there is a line that says, "Your new girl is my clone." Is this just a coincidence?
While the evidence of this correlation between the two singers and their tracks is reaching a fever pitch, Taylor hasn't addressed any of the fan speculations about her songs and who they might be about. The world truly may never know.