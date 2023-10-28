Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Who Is "Suburban Legends" About? Swifties Have a Strong Theory on the Taylor Swift Song One of the new songs to come from Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" release is "Suburban Legends". Fans have a theory on who it's about. By Je'Kayla Crawford Oct. 28 2023, Published 2:16 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Swifties have been speculating about the hidden meanings behind Taylor Swift's songs for years. And her "1989 (Taylor's Version)" release, with five new songs finally being released from her vault, is no different.

One song that her fans believe that they have definitely cracked the code on so far is "Suburban Legends". Not only do they think it's about one of her public relationships, but they have a strong theory on which one it is.

Who is "Suburban Legends" about?

Source: Getty Images

It's been speculated that the romantic song is based on Taylor's brief relationship with Conor Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a current presidential candidate.

The two dated for just a few months before ultimately deciding to part ways in 2012. It was reported that their breakup was on good terms, but neither one of them has spoken out following their split.

One of the main clues that gives fans the idea that the song is about Conor is the lyric, "We were born to be national treasures," which could be in reference to Conor's political family.

However, Taylor mentions "our class reunion" in the song, which would mean that she went to the same school as her partner. But, Conor was a junior in high school and Taylor was in her twenties by the time they started dating, so this could possibly be about a high school romance she hasn't publicly spoken about.

"Suburban Legends" might not be the only "1989 (Taylor's Version)" song about a public romance.

Source: Getty Images

Taylor dated Conor two years before releasing the original "1989" album. Another celebrity that she was in a relationship with before releasing the project was One Direction's Harry Styles.

Her first public romance after her split with Conor, Taylor and Harry quickly became a power couple in the music industry — and worshipped by both of their fanbases. But, less than one year into their relationship their break up news hit the media.

something about the lyrics of is it over now? and now that we don’t talk compared to from the dining table… #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/NXdzyfAx8c — bianca (@evermorIey) October 27, 2023 Source: Twitter

In his song there is a lyric where he says, "Woke up the girl who looked just like you, I almost said your name." And, in Taylor's "Is It Over Now?", there is a line that says, "Your new girl is my clone." Is this just a coincidence?