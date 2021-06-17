Swifties Are Starting the "1989 (Taylor's Version)" Era — With or Without Taylor Swift

It's only been a few months since Taylor Swift dropped the rerecord of her second studio album "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," but Swifties are already ready for more. Fans have been anxiously awaiting an announcement about any project Taylor might be working on, but the singer has remained mum about her current projects — much to fans' dismay.

Fan theories have predicted a new announcement almost every week since April, though Taylor hasn't given any more clues.