Swifties Have Some Theories on What Re-Recorded Album Taylor Swift Will Release Next

After a long and drawn-out legal battle with Scooter Braun over her masters, Taylor Swift is finally dropping re-recordings of some of her earliest albums. Taylor has continuously been an advocate for artists and claimed they should always own the rights to their works. After being unable to purchase the rights to her first seven albums, she's decided to re-record all of them.

The first of these re-recordings to be released is " Fearless ," her second studio album that was originally released in 2008. Songs like "Love Story," "White Horse," and "You Belong With Me" charted high following their release.

What re-recording will Taylor Swift release next?

When Taylor first announced that the first album re-recording she would be releasing was "Fearless," some were confused about why she picked her second studio album as opposed to her self-titled debut. Some Swifties have hypothesized that because the album resulted in her first Grammy awards (snagging four categories), it made sense to begin with "Fearless" instead of going in order of release.

But this has left many fans curious as to which re-recording will come next. While Taylor has yet to announce which of her first seven albums will be released next, Swifties are guessing "1989," one of her most commercially successful albums, will be next. During Taylor's recent Good Morning America appearance, eagle-eyed fans noticed she was wearing the same earrings from the "Blank Space" music video, and that her nails were painted blue.

Article continues below advertisement

I say she did the hair like that on purpose and 1989 (Taylor’s version) is up next #TaylorsVersion @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/ovx9vkTQgv — Mr. casually cruel💛💛 (@cowboylikeNiv) April 8, 2021

Both of these small details have convinced fans that "1989" will be the next album she (re)releases. In a more far-fetched theory, many noticed how often she said the word "first" throughout the clip, and are trying to piece it together as part of an acronym. The theory is that each letter in the word "first" represents an album title: F ("Fearless"), I ("1989"), R ("Red" or "Reputation"), S ("Speak Now:), T ("Taylor Swift").

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, all of these are just theories, and Taylor has yet to officially confirm any of these ideas. But many are expecting that it won't be long after "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" is released that she will announce her next re-recording.