Who Is Taylor Swift's 'Red' Album About? She's Provided Some Clues for Fans

Whether you're an avid Swiftie or a casual fan, it's no secret that the Red album is one of Taylor Swift 's most devastating, passionate, and heartbreaking albums. Fans have been clamoring for an extended version of her song "All Too Well," which has been described as one of her best songs for its deeply vulnerable lyrics. For such an emotional rollercoaster of an album, fans have been wondering, who is Red about?

So, who is the 'Red' album about?

Taylor Swift is no amateur when it comes to dropping hints through music about the behind-the-scenes, and her early albums contained hidden messages in the liner notes for fans to decode. While the liner notes were always deliberately vague, anyone following the timeline of Taylor's life could put together the clues and start to let an image take shape.

It's widely regarded (although still unconfirmed) that the Red album is dedicated to Taylor's relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The couple reportedly dated from October 2010 to March 2011, and many of the songs on the album make direct references to him. The most notable "hint" fans have picked up on is a line from "State of Grace," which says, "Up in your room and our slates are clean / Just twin fire signs, four blue eyes."

Fans were quick to notice that Jake shares Taylor's astrological sign (Sagittarius), which is a 'fire sign,' and both Jake and Taylor share blue eyes. In "All Too Well," Taylor also references leaving a scarf at his "sister's house." Jake famously shares a sister in the entertainment industry, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The second song and title track, "Red," includes the liner note "SAG," which most fans speculate is in reference again to Jake's astrological sign — Sagittarius. It could also spell Swift And Gyllenhaal, but who knows! Other songs that fans have deduced are about Jake include "The Last Time," where the liner notes read "L.A. on your break" — timeline-wise, it's widely rumored that Jake went to see Taylor on a break from filming his movie at the time.

And finally, the "All Too Well" liner notes read "Maple Latte," which many have speculated references Taylor and Jake's public date at the Fido Café, a coffee shop in Nashville.