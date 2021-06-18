"Jake Gyllenhaal" Trends on Twitter After Taylor Swift's Rerecording of "Red" Is Announced

Swifties have long been waiting for news of the next rerecorded album Taylor Swift plans to drop next. While many believed she would be dropping "1989 (Taylor's Version)" next, the pop icon revealed online that she would actually be releasing the rerecording of her fourth studio album, "Red," this fall.

This album has largely reflected her brief relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal — and Swifties aren't ready to let him forget it just yet.