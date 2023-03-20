Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Source: Getty Images A Complete Breakdown of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist By Chris Barilla Mar. 20 2023, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

It's the moment we've all been waiting for: Taylor Swift's hotly anticipated Eras tour has finally kicked off! The singer is taking her talents around the U.S. in the spring and summer of 2023 for a sold-out stadium run that promises to be a triumphant and all-encompassing journey throughout her discography.

The Eras Tour is without a doubt Taylor's biggest concert series to date, but what songs will she be playing at each show? Keep reading to check out the full Eras Tour setlist.

Taylor Swift's setlist for the Eras Tour covers her entire discography.

When Taylor initially announced The Eras Tour to fans, she promised that the name would be indicative of the type of music she planned to play. Indeed, the singer kept good on her promise. The kickoff of The Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium outside of Phoenix, Ariz., on March 17, 2023, showed that Taylor is really journeying through her eras of music via a new, expansive setlist of 44 songs.

Here are the songs that Taylor Swift is playing on the Eras Tour, in order.

"Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince" (from the album Lover)

(from the album Lover) "Cruel Summer" (from the album Lover)

(from the album Lover) "The Man" (from the album Lover)

(from the album Lover) "You Need to Calm Down" (from the album Lover)

(from the album Lover) "Lover" (from the album Lover)

(from the album Lover) "The Archer" (from the album Lover)

(from the album Lover) "Fearless" (from the album Fearless)

(from the album Fearless) "You Belong With Me" (from the album Fearless)

(from the album Fearless) " Love Story" (from the album Fearless)

(from the album Fearless) "'Tis the Damn Season" (from the album Evermore)

(from the album Evermore) "Willow" (from the album Evermore)

(from the album Evermore) "Marjorie" (from the album Evermore)

(from the album Evermore) "Champagne Problems" (from the album Evermore)

(from the album Evermore) "Tolerate It" (from the album Evermore)

(from the album Evermore) "Ready For It?" (from the album Reputation)

(from the album Reputation) "Delicate" (from the album Reputation)

(from the album Reputation) "Don't Blame Me" (from the album Reputation)

(from the album Reputation) "Look What You Made Me Do" (from the album Reputation)

(from the album Reputation) "Enchanted" (from the album Speak Now)

(from the album Speak Now) "22" (from the album Red)

(from the album Red) "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" (from the album Red)

(from the album Red) "I Knew You Were Trouble" (from the album Red)

(from the album Red) "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" (from the album Red)

"Invisible String" (from the album Folklore)

(from the album Folklore) "Betty" (from the album Folklore)

(from the album Folklore) "The Last Great American Dynasty" (from the album Folklore)

(from the album Folklore) "August" (from the album Folklore)

(from the album Folklore) "Illicit Affairs" (from the album Folklore)

(from the album Folklore) "My Tears Ricochet" (from the album Folklore)

(from the album Folklore) "Cardigan" (from the album Folklore)

(from the album Folklore) "Style" (from the album 1989)

(from the album 1989) "Blank Space" (from the album 1989)

(from the album 1989) "Shake it Off" (from the album 1989)

(from the album 1989) "Wildest Dreams" (from the album 1989)

(from the album 1989) "Bad Blood" (from the album 1989)

(from the album 1989) Mystery song

"Tim McGraw" (from the album Taylor Swift)

(from the album Taylor Swift) "Lavender Haze" (from the album Midnights)

(from the album Midnights) "Anti-Hero" (from the album Midnights)

(from the album Midnights) "Midnight Rain" (from the album Midnights)

(from the album Midnights) "Vigilante S--t" (from the album Midnights)

(from the album Midnights) "Bejeweled" (from the album Midnights)

(from the album Midnights) "Mastermind" (from the album Midnights)

(from the album Midnights) "Karma" (from the album Midnights)