Taylor Swift Released Four New Singles — But They're Tricky to Find By Sara Belcher Mar. 17 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Just as Taylor Swift's Eras tour is about to kick off, the singer surprised fans with four new re-recorded singles released at midnight on March 17. "In celebration of The Eras Tour I'm releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight," the artist shared on her Instagram story, listing "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)," "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)," and "All of the Girls You Loved Before" as the tracks.

Two of these songs were previously featured as part of the soundtracks for the Hunger Games movies, while "If This Was a Movie" was featured on the extended edition of Speak Now. "All of the Girls You Loved Before" is a track that was previously recorded for the album Lover, but was not released at the time. All four of these songs are now available on Spotify and Apple Music, but fans are having issues finding them. Here's how to locate them on your streaming platform of choice.

How to find Taylor Swift's new singles on Spotify and Apple Music.

Though Taylor released these four songs on March 17, they don't appear at the top of her profile on any streaming service. This is because all of these songs are back dated to align with previous albums she's released. "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Verstion)" and "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)" are now dated to coincide with the release of Red (Taylor's Version), while "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)" is part of Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Since "All of the Girls You Loved Before" was originally written to be released with Lover, it's dated with a 2019 release (and doesn't have "Taylor's Version" at the end since it was never recorded with her previous label).

