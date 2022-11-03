Funny Taylor Swift Eras Tour Memes to Help Us Forget Just How Expensive Tickets Are

Naturally, fans were overjoyed by the news. But it wasn't too long before reality set in: these tickets are probably going to cost a pretty penny.

Think about it. Taylor Swift is hotter than ever. In fact, she just made Billboard Hot 100 history this week by becoming the first artist to have a song in each of the top 10 spots. It's no doubt that her fanbase is larger than ever, even after the recent kerfuffle surrounding her music video for "Anti-Hero."