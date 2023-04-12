Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Source: getty images Every Secret Song Taylor Swift Has Performed so Far During the Eras Tour Taylor Swift made a promise to perform two secret songs each night of her Eras tour. Here are all the songs she has played so far. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 12 2023, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

The Eras Tour is undoubtedly Taylor Swift's biggest concert series to date and she's got the set list to prove it. Since kicking off on March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., Taylor has treated fans to a three-hour musical experience that journeys through her different album eras. As a fun surprise, Taylor has also promised fans that she'll play two different acoustic songs every show.

On the first night, she wowed fans with “Mirrorball” from Folklore and “Tim McGraw” from her self-titled debut album. The following night, she performed “This Is Me Trying” also from Folklore, and “State of Grace” from Red. There's no way of knowing which secret songs she'll sing during each show. However, without further adieu, here are all the secret songs she has performed so far.

Secret songs Taylor Swift has played so far on the Eras tour:

"Mirrorball" from the album Taylor Swift at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz (March 17, 2023) "Tim McGraw" from the album Taylor Swift at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz (March 17, 2023) "This Is Me Trying" from the album Folklore at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz (March 18, 2023) "State of Grace" from the album Red at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz (March 18, 2023)

"Our Song" from the album Taylor Swift at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (March 24, 2023) "Snow on the Beach" from the album Midnights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (March 24, 2023) "Cowboy Like Me" (with Marcus Mumford) from the album Evermore at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (March 25, 2023) "White Horse" from the album Fearless at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (March 25, 2023)

Last night in Vegas Marcus Mumford showed up and surprised the crowd with ‘Cowboy Like Me’ so like 🤩🤯😝! Thank you to @marcusmumford and that glorious crowd. See you next weekend in Texas! pic.twitter.com/UzDL6WCiwq — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 26, 2023

"Sad Beautiful Tragic" from the album Red at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (March 31, 2023) "Ours" from the album Speak Now at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (March 31, 2023) “Death by a Thousand Cuts” from the album Lover at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (April 1, 2023) "Clean" from the album 1989 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (April 1, 2023)

Taylor Swift performing her first surprise song, “Death By A Thousand Cuts” #TStheErasTour

pic.twitter.com/HquXNUdNKB — Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) April 2, 2023