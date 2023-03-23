This Swiftie Got Married to Her Fiancé During a Taylor Swift Concert

It's only been a few days since Taylor Swift's Eras tour kicked off, and already the unthinkable has happened: Two concertgoers secretly but respectfully tied the knot while in attendance.

During the second night of the Eras tour, René Hurtado and her fiancé Max Bochman said "I do" as Taylor performed "Invisible String." How on earth did this even happen? We share René and Max's story below.

Source: Getty Images

A Taylor Swift mega-fan got married during an Eras tour concert.

In a now viral TikTok, René (@rene_hurtado) shared a glimpse of her wedding ceremony during Taylor's concert on March 18. "POV: You get married at the Taylor Swift concert," she wrote in the copy. Her 14-second video showed her and Max dressed to the nines in wedding attire. It also showed René's friend, who officiated the wedding, using her phone's Notes app to recite the ceremony script in the video. It's safe to say that everything went swiftly.

@rene_hurtado Just Married 🥹 Story time coming soon! We are so tired from the excitement and are enjoying this time! @taylorswift @taylornation #glendaletstheerastour ♬ original sound - René Hurtado

The comment section overflowed with love from strangers alike. "THIS IS SO PRECIOUS," wrote one. Another said: "You got Taylor Swift to play at your wedding!! Congratulations." One user even noted, "You can use 'Taylor swift was at my wedding' in your two truths and a lie icebreakers forever now!!" Another teased: "Will the wedding certificate say swift city I need to know?!?!"

Source: TikTok/@rene_hurtado

After René's video broke the internet, she started to share details about her big day. She told Today that she and Max, who got engaged in September 2021, had wanted to legally get married before having their actual ceremony with friends and family.

As Taylor announced her Eras tour, René came up with a plan. She and Max would elope before the show and then go to the concert to celebrate their new relationship status. But a friend pushed René to take it a step further and exchange vows at the actual concert. And although Max wasn't crazy about this idea at first, he eventually agreed to it, knowing how much René loved Taylor. It was official — they were getting hitched among Taylor and her thousands of fans.

To find the perfect moment to say "I do," René went alone to the first show of the Eras tour and wrote down Taylor's setlist. This gave her the opportunity to choose her wedding song. "I died because I'm walking down the aisle to 'Invisible String' and it was just so perfect," she told Today.

And luckily for René and Max, the audience surrounding them during their big day couldn't have loved the idea more. Concertgoers nearby sat down so that the bride and groom could feel like they were up at the altar. Some even recorded the ceremony. Later in the show, a member of Taylor's team gave the couple one of Taylor's guitar picks as a wedding gift. Talk about the perfect day.