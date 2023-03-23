Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Source: Getty Images A TikTok Video of Fans Screaming at a Taylor Swift Concert Has the Internet Divided By Chris Barilla Mar. 23 2023, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

The moment that Taylor Swift made tickets to her Eras Tour available for fans, millions went into a frenzy attempting to secure their seats at one of her many arena shows across the U.S. in 2023. Now that the dust has settled and Taylor's long-awaited performances are finally beginning, listeners are getting the chance to put on their dancing shoes and jam out to the "Midnights" creator's award-winning discography live.

However, fans seem to be divided on what the proper behavioral etiquette is for a fan in attendance at one of Taylor's shows. This discourse came about because of a viral TikTok video in which a fan screamed loudly upon seeing the pop star on stage. So, what's going on with the situation, and what are fans saying about screaming at a concert?

TikTok is debating if screaming at a Taylor Swift concert is OK or not.

On March 17, 2023, TikTok user @sophienbradley shared a video from one of Taylor's concerts in the past. The clip was captioned with, "The last time I saw Taylor on tour, the mom next to us asked us if we could calm down because we were scaring her 7-year-old…." In the video, Taylor can be seen emerging on stage while the user records her and screams simultaneously.

"See you tomorrow @taylorswift," Sophie wrote in the caption accompanying the video. "I feel bad for whoever is next to me." The fan's loud reaction to seeing Taylor sparked a conversation underneath the post, where fans shared their thoughts regarding how a person should behave at a concert.

Some supported Sophie's reaction, such as a user who wrote, "I would have told the mum to shut up and leave then." That spurred the original poster to respond with, "I basically did." "I would have told her no," chimed in another. "See me personally would be mad at her and say no," added a third user.

Other users came at Sophie for her behavior, saying it was detrimental to other concertgoers' experiences. "But keep in mind that there is a difference between having fun and singing and then being so loud it affects ppl around you and they can’t hear her over you," wrote one commenter. "There’s such a thing as concert etiquette tho…" said a fellow Swiftie. "Yeah but this level of screaming means you can’t even hear her? Lol," agreed another.