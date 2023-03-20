Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Source: Getty Images Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist Has Over 40 Songs — Does She Ever Lip-Synch? By Chris Barilla Mar. 20 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

On March 17, 2023, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicked off near Phoenix, Ariz., and fans are already going wild over the singer's expansive new setlist for the concert series. With a whopping 44 songs that stretch from her earliest days of fame to her most recent releases, there's something for every kind of Swiftie at Taylor's new shows.

The Eras Tour spans roughly five months of stadium touring across the U.S., which is quite a lot of performing for anyone, even someone as experienced as Taylor. Naturally, that much work could take a toll on someone's ability to use their voice to its fullest potential. With that being said, does Taylor actually sing at all of her live shows? Can fans anticipate any lip-synching when they see her perform? Keep reading to find out what we know about the situation.



Does Taylor Swift actually sing at her live shows?

Questions surrounding if Taylor actually sings live at her shows or not have been around for at least the singer's last three tours. While there is no way for fans to know for sure, it is fairly known that the singer does utilize a backing track, which contains her vocals.

Why would Taylor do this? Well, her music contains many layers and often multiple vocal tracks. It would be physically impossible for Taylor to sing over herself, so she allows the backing track to carry the background vocals that she has layered into the studio recording while she helms the lead via the mic.

All-in-all, Taylor has jokingly lip-synched in the past, but likely not during her live concerts. One instance of that was when she was partying and mouthed the words to "Shake It Off" in a viral video.

If Taylor wants to lip sync for some of the 53 shows we gonna let her! 3hrs 44 songs and choreography for 53 shows is 🫣🫣🫣 #TaylorSwift #erastour — Lavender Haze ate (@bobaonmymind) March 18, 2023

Regardless, whatever Taylor decides to do, Swifties understand either way.