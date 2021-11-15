Are Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Still Besties? Inside Their Friendship

Are Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Still Besties? Inside Their FriendshipBy Stephanie Harper
Nov. 15 2021, Published 2:54 p.m. ET
The friendship between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez runs deep and strong. It’s most likely because the two beauties have so much in common. For starters, they're both extremely famous and well-known by tons of devoted fans. Taylor Swift has more than 185 million followers on Instagram while Selena Gomez has more than 272 million.
Taylor and Selena have equally found undeniable success in the music and acting industries throughout the course of their careers. They both know what it feels like to go through public heartaches. Fortunately for these two, they’ve always been there for each other to have each other’s backs. Here’s what you should know about their tight-knit friendship.
When did the friendship between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez begin?
The Jonas Brothers are a huge factor when it comes to the friendship between Taylor and Selena. The women grew close in 2008 while Taylor was dating Joe Jonas and Selena was dating Nick Jonas. Even though things weren’t meant to be with the musically inclined brothers, the friendship between the women was still able to stand the test of time.
They consistently supported each other throughout that first year by showing up at each other’s red carpet events and speaking highly of each other in interviews. Over the next few years, they continued spending time together often. They attended the 2011 People's Choice Awards together, which ended up being an awesome night for both — they both took home awards that evening.
Here’s what Taylor Swift has said about Selena Gomez.
In 2014, Taylor spoke candidly about her friendship with Selena in an interview with E!. She said, “It’s been the longest [friendship] I think either one of us had really. … Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we’ve gone through. Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships." Long-lasting friendships are hard to come by, but these two women have seemingly cracked the code.
Here’s what Selena Gomez has said about Taylor Swift.
In 2017, Selena posted a tribute for Taylor on her 28th birthday. Selena wrote, “I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate (me!). Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is. It’s fierce, bold, and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you, Taylor Swift.” Their friendly love is obviously so mutual.
Will Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez release a song together?
After all the times Taylor and Selena have hit the stage to perform songs together over the years, it seems like the next natural step would be for them to release a joint song. The perfect collab with these two would solidify their friendship forever. According to The Animal Talking With Gary Whitta live stream via Seventeen, they are totally into the idea.
Selena said, “I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that. It just feels like we are family. I’ve known her for 13 or 14 years now. She’s been my best friend. We’ve talked about it for sure."
The only thing their fans can do now is keep their fingers crossed that Taylor and Selena will hit the studio together sometime soon.