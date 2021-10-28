Who Are Selena Gomez's Siblings? Meet Her Two Adorable Sisters

Selena has two younger half-sisters in her life. One of her half-sisters is named Gracie Elliot Teefey and she was born in June 2013 to Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefey.

The other half-sister is named Victoria Gomez and she was born in June 2014 to Selena's dad Ricardo Joel Gomez and stepmother Sara Gomez.

According to Life & Style magazine, Selena is really close to Gracie because they were raised in the same home.