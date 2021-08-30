'Only Murders in the Building' Might Have Worked Better With Less Episodes

'Only Murders in the Building' Might Have Worked Better With Less EpisodesBy Chrissy Bobic
Aug. 30 2021, Published 3:07 p.m. ET
True crime is a genre that works over many different platforms. And as Only Murders in the Building shows, it can work as a comedy as well. The series follows three strangers who live in the same apartment building. When one resident turns up dead, they band together to figure out whodunnit.
Oh, and did we mention these three surprise partners in investigating true crime are played by Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez?
But because it's a show on a streaming platform, viewers are likely to have tons of questions, like: How many episodes is Only Murders in the Building? And will there be a Season 2?
The important thing, however, is that if you love true crime and you have a soft spot in your heart for comedy, this is kind of the best combination.
Where can you watch 'Only Murders in the Building'?
Only Murders in the Building is available exclusively on Hulu. If it were on broadcast television, there would be the possibility that the episodes could be available on an app, website, or streaming platform as well. But, because this is a Hulu Original, you'll only find it there each Tuesday after its Aug. 31, 2021 premiere.
How many episodes is 'Only Murders in the Building'?
In total, Only Murders in the Building is 10 episodes. According to a USA Today review, it might have worked better as a tighter eight episodes. However, the same review says that the half-hour episodes never really drag on, despite there being just a tad too many.
And since they don't each span an hour or closer to that, they're easy enough to watch and remain glued to as the mystery goes on.
But this is Hulu, so let's not forget the typical schedule for most of its original programming. Whereas platforms like Netflix typically drop all episodes of a season at once, Hulu has more of a slow-burn approach.
The first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building are scheduled to premiere on Aug. 31, 2021. After that, new single episodes are released every Tuesday.
Some fans want to know if there will be a Season 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building.'
For now, there's no word on if Only Murders in the Building will have a second season. It will likely depend on the success of the series and the availability of its star-studded cast.
But since it takes place in an apartment building, there's certainly potential for future seasons to take place in the same one or a similar complex in a new city.
Watch Only Murders in the Building on Tuesdays on Hulu.