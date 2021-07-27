'Only Murders in the Building' Trailer: Humor, Heart, and Homicide in Perfect Harmony

'Only Murders in the Building' Trailer: Humor, Heart, and Homicide in Perfect HarmonyBy Joshua Lezmi
Jul. 27 2021, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Hulu has at last dropped the official trailer for the upcoming series Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as unlikely amateur detectives on a mission to discover the murderer in their building.
Steve Martin and John Hoffman make murder funny in 'Only Murders in the Building.'
Created by comedic geniuses Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie, Looking, Once Upon a Time in Beverly Hills), the series — which premieres on Hulu on Aug. 31 — takes the murder-mystery formula and flips it on its head. Can two old guys and a hip young'un put their minds together to solve the mystery — all while ensuring that the podcast they're creating in tandem is a solid piece of production?
From Martin Short’s larger-than-life facial expressions and Steve Martin’s pun-heavy dialogue to Selena Gomez’s take on a sharp-witted and somewhat sarcastic millennial, the brief trailer hints at the undeniable chemistry between the three primary protagonists. While Short and Martin have partnered up many times in the past, Gomez fits right in as the grounding center between the two extravagant personalities.
The trailer features car chases, emergency text messages, and SWAT teams running through the building to create suspense and tension— as any solid mystery should. Yet, it wouldn’t be a true Steve Martin production without a pinch of parody undercutting each heart-pounding scene in the trailer.
'Only Murders in the Building' features an all-star ensemble.
Martin, Short, and Gomez are also joined by quite an impressive ensemble, with Sting, Nathan Lane (The Birdcage, The Producers), Jane Lynch (Glee, Wreck-It Ralph, The 40-Year-Old Virgin), Amy Ryan (Gone Baby Gone, Lost Girls, Escape Plan), and more all making appearances in the upcoming comedic whodunnit.
Jamie Babbit, Cherien Dabis, Gillian Robespierre, and Don Scardino all serve as directors on the series, with Kirker Butler, Kristin Newman, and Ben Smith joining Martin and Hoffman as co-writers.
Be sure to tune in to Hulu on Aug. 31 to watch an all-star cast come together for a mix of mayhem, murder, and masterful comedy.