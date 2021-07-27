'Only Murders in the Building' Trailer: Humor, Heart, and Homicide in Perfect Harmony

Created by comedic geniuses Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie, Looking, Once Upon a Time in Beverly Hills), the series — which premieres on Hulu on Aug. 31 — takes the murder-mystery formula and flips it on its head. Can two old guys and a hip young'un put their minds together to solve the mystery — all while ensuring that the podcast they're creating in tandem is a solid piece of production?

From Martin Short’s larger-than-life facial expressions and Steve Martin’s pun-heavy dialogue to Selena Gomez’s take on a sharp-witted and somewhat sarcastic millennial, the brief trailer hints at the undeniable chemistry between the three primary protagonists. While Short and Martin have partnered up many times in the past, Gomez fits right in as the grounding center between the two extravagant personalities.