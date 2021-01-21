'The Sister' on Hulu Is a Murder Mystery That Feels Like It Could Happen

After The Sister ended on ITV, viewers were curious about if there would be another season because, as to be expected, the mystery was almost too much for them to bear. Those who watch it for the first time on Hulu are likely to wonder the same thing. Although there hasn't yet been an official announcement, Amrita told RadioTimes in October 2020 that she would be down to return for Season 2 .

"I mean I would love that purely because it's one of the most fun jobs I've done, because it was such a fun team, and the writing is just so good," she said. "I'd love there to be a second season."

For now, ITV and Hulu haven't made an official announcement either way. However, the fact that The Sister was moved over to Hulu might mean those in charge at the streaming platform have hopes it could be another hit.

The Sister will be streaming on Hulu starting on Jan. 22, 2021.