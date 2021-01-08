Screenwriter Kata Wéber Penned 'Pieces of a Woman' After Suffering a Miscarriage

The new Netflix film Pieces of a Woman, which was released on Jan. 7, is a tough watch. The two-hour drama stars Vanessa Kirby (aka Princess Margaret on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Crown) as Martha Weiss, an expectant mother who tragically loses her baby during a home birth.

Martha’s relationship with her husband Sean (Shia LaBeouf) falls apart as the two spouses grieve in different ways and are forced to attend the trial of their midwife, who’s been charged for her role in the botched delivery. As it turns out, several true stories inspired the heartbreaking script.