Is 'The Prom' Based on a True Story? Sort Of...

When Ryan Murphy inked a development deal with Netflix back in 2018, few could have anticipated the wide scope of content he would give viewers. From The Politician to Hollywood to Ratched, Ryan has brought some of his favorite actors and new stories to the streaming service.

His latest release, The Prom, is the first of his Netflix films — and it features a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Kerry Washington, and Andrew Rannells.