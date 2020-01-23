Hollywood, you sit on a throne of lies! Twitter is once again outraged, but this time their disgust is directed at lovable late-night host James Corden and his award-winning series Carpool Karaoke.

A 14-second video posted to the social media platform on Jan. 22 gives a behind-the-scenes look at the show from the perspective of a bystander, and the clip has left a lot of fans feeling disillusioned and, dare we say, betrayed by what they've seen.