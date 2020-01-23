We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
is-carpool-karaoke-fake-1579800512511.jpg
Source: CBS

People Are Appalled to Learn James Corden Doesn't Always Drive on 'Carpool Karaoke'

By

Hollywood, you sit on a throne of lies! Twitter is once again outraged, but this time their disgust is directed at lovable late-night host James Corden and his award-winning series Carpool Karaoke

A 14-second video posted to the social media platform on Jan. 22 gives a behind-the-scenes look at the show from the perspective of a bystander, and the clip has left a lot of fans feeling disillusioned and, dare we say, betrayed by what they've seen. 

Is 'Carpool Karaoke' fake?

Of course Carpool Karaoke is fake… to a degree. For those of you unfamiliar with the reality series’ format, each episode features James, host of The Late Late Show, and a celebrity (or four) driving around L.A. while singing along to popular music. Famous singers who appear on the show tend to belt out their own tunes. 