The New 'Carpool Karaoke' Featuring 'Game Of Thrones' Stars Is Everything You Want

James Corden's video segment on the The Late Late Show with James Corden, "Carpool Karaoke" is now Carpool Karaoke: The Series. This is obviously pretty exciting news, because the videos of everyone's favorite celebrities singing along to their own music are wildly popular, but sadly short. Apple Music has taken the concept and turned it into a full show, so you get more of your beloved TV, music, and movie stars driving around than ever.

And look who they're teasing you with. That's right. The Stark sisters. The sisters Stark. The not-gruesome twosome. It's wonderful to see that they're not only sisters on camera, but total besties off the lens as well. And they're singing together while rolling around in a dope whip. It's OK to be jealous.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner filmed their episode during a visit to Austin, Texas, at the South by Southwest festival in March. Their episode premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m., but if you're wondering how they'll fill a half hour program about karaoke with the antics of two actors who don't sing, a new teaser is very illuminating.

In this clip, Williams and Turner play a game they claim was popular on set the first season of GoT: just take an ordinary sentence and try to say it like Ned Stark. I know, he died so long ago, but the girl's impressions will bring it all right back:

They do tie it into music by featuring popular music quotes, like, "Becky, look at her butt." It's amazing, you really can hear Ned Stark asking you to look at a woman's butt!

Hard to wait for the rest of the episode, but enjoy this clip of the girls singing Hakuna Matata to the Game of Thrones theme song to get you through: