Fifth Harmony Surprises Sam Smith During 'Carpool Karaoke,' And He's Adorably Excited

OK Carpool Karaoke fans, you know the drill. James Corden is awesome. His guests, who are always top-level, successful musicians, always partake in his segment with the utmost glee. The show has been so consistently excellent that you almost take it for granted. we can't think of one appearance that didn't absolutely delight the Internet. It's just something about seeing singers, celebrities, whoever in the car just having a great time blasting some tunes and chatting away. It's just pure charm that probably can't get much better than it has, right?

Almost.

Because it seems like with every session, there's always a special moment that just defines the entire episode. For Sam Smith's appearance with James Corden, it's when they unexpectedly picked up Fifth Harmony and the four-woman pop group packed into the backseat, which made Smith very, very happy. Clearly Smith was just absolutely shocked and stoked to have them join him on the ride.

Sam Smith's reaction about Fifth Harmony is hilarious, I love him so much pic.twitter.com/3IRpejpcWc — Mimi loves Lauren 🐣 (@Normilasstand) November 2, 2017

Prior to the surprise, the show went on like any other solo Carpool Karaoke session would, with Smith and Corden jamming out to some tunes. Pretty typical but still awesome in its own merits.

I know I'm not the only one...



😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/snX1COuKsO — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) November 2, 2017

But then Smith mentions that he's a huge fan of the girl group, something that Corden had to have known prior because it'd be just way too perfect.

sam smith referring to fifth harmony. pic.twitter.com/P8G69wgzY5 — ♕dinah’s sis ayah (@Ayaharmonizer13) November 2, 2017

And when they showed up, all joy broke loose. Surprise!

🙀🙀🙀😻😻😻😻



juz makin dreams come true pic.twitter.com/7FID3udb1T — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) November 2, 2017

After his reaction, people are calling Smith the new fifth member of Fifth Harmony. We'd like to see that collab happen.

“When I hear them I feel free, I feel alive, I feel like the woman in me is on fire” -Sam Smith about Fifth Harmony, how iconic pic.twitter.com/FG0tUneW3s — Nicole 🍂 (@FifthJauregui_) November 2, 2017

Some twitter users pointed out that the Smith-Fifth love is a two way street that runs back a few years.

In 2014 Fifth Harmony performed a Sam Smith medley on their tour and now Sam is the one fangirling over them. Life is wild. https://t.co/oN1V4nyNwe — Sarah N (@SarahMN13) November 2, 2017

tfw u gotta werk from home pic.twitter.com/BREz9sIpgR — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) November 2, 2017

Others were just happy that the two got together.