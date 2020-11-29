We Can’t Undo HBO’s Decision to Keep ‘The Undoing’ a Limited Series

When contacted by TVLine , a representative for HBO declined to comment on a possible Season 2 of The Undoing, the multiple sources confirmed to the site that the premium cable network has no plans to bring the show back for another season.

If HBO does renew The Undoing for Season 2, though, it won’t be the first time it extended a limited series. Don’t forget that Big Little Lies — another HBO show based on a book, created by David E. Kelley, and starring Nicole Kidman — was envisioned as a limited series before getting a second season pickup.

For her part, Nicole is game for a third season of Big Little Lies.

“There are so many great stories to tell, and I am open to all the different horizons,” she told TVLine recently. “I think it would take an enormous amount of commitment from all of us. We all love each other and want to work together. We’re deeply intertwined now. There’s this enormous pull from this desire to just be together.”