What Is Taylor Swift's Net Worth, and Is the Re-Recording Helping Her Rake in Cash?

On Nov. 14, 2021, Taylor revealed that she and famous friend Blake Lively have crafted a music video from her song "From the Vault," titled "I Bet You Think About Me." The video will be released the following day, on Nov. 15, 2021. Blake directs the video, but she and Taylor wrote the script together.

Fans can only look forward to seeing Taylor's continued growth and success in her future re-records.