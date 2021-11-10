Does Taylor Swift Write Her Own Songs? Fans Want to Know

With a discography of more than 100 released tracks (and just as many unreleased ), singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been lauded as one of the most notable musicians of this generation. As she continues her rerecording of her first five studio albums , fans new and old are revisiting much of her old discography. But does Taylor write all of the songs she puts out?

Taylor Swift has at least a co-writing credit on all of her songs.

While not every artist writes every song that makes it on the final cut of an album, Taylor has continuously had a hand in the creation of all of her tracks (and many others performed by notable artists). She has a co-writing credit on every single one of her songs since her self-titled 2006 debut album — and has also collaborated with some impressive names over the years.

For her last few albums, Taylor has most famously worked with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, but other big names in her discography include Liz Rose, Max Martin, Shellback, Imogen Heap, St. Vincent, and Ed Sheeran (among many others). Taylor gave her fans a look into her songwriting process with her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which followed her transition period between 2017's "Reputation" and 2019's "Lover."

While many of her early albums were mainly written by herself, later albums, like 2012's "Red" and 2014's "1989," were heavy on the collaborations. On "1989," Taylor single-handedly only wrote one track, and "Reputation" was entirely co-written. Some of the other songs Taylor has written that didn't make it onto her albums are "You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home" from Hannah Montana: The Movie, "Best Days of Your Life" with Kellie Pickler, and Calvin Harris's "This Is What You Came For."

