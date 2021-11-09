Logo
Is "Taylor's Latte" Real? Fans Think Starbucks Is Releasing a Special Taylor Swift Drink

Nov. 9 2021, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

Fans of Taylor Swift have a lot to look forward to in November 2021. The Emmy Award-winning songstress is re-releasing her album "Red" on Nov. 12, which first came out on that date exactly nine years ago.

Starbucks fans are also in for a treat this month, as the chain released its holiday drinks for 2021. Now, if you're wondering how exactly Starbucks relates to Taylor Swift’s album release, keep reading. The coffee retailer recently started dropping hints on Twitter about a potential Taylor Swift beverage release. Is it true? We've gathered all the exciting evidence below!

Starbucks tweeted about Taylor Swift’s "Red," and there's no way this is just a coincidence.

On Nov. 8, days before the release of "Red (Taylor's Version)," the coffee giant took to Twitter to spread the word. "It's Red Season," Starbucks wrote, adding a coffee, sparkle, red scarf, and heart emoji.

At first glance, this tweet looked like it could mean a few things. For example, it could simply be referring to the brand's famous red holiday cups, which are now back in stock. However, it is a little odd that Starbucks would capitalize "Red" like that... unless of course, it was citing an album name like "Red."

In the tweet's thread, the coffee retailer continued to make references to Taylor Swift as it replied to customers' inquiries. "We know all too well how exciting this time of year is, and we'll forever & always love it: Our red holiday cups and drinks are back!" Starbucks wrote, nodding to their red holiday cups, while also pointing to two of Taylor's songs: "All Too Well" and "Forever & Always."

"Here's to throwing your head back laughing like a little kid," Starbucks wrote in another tweet, referencing a line from Taylor's song "Begin Again." Furthermore, user @sevenofgrace replied to the thread with "the s in starbucks stands for swiftie." To which, the beverage company responded: "long story short... you might be onto something."

Taylor Swift also hinted at a collaboration with Starbucks.

Taylor Swift has never been shy to express her love of fall. She's also well-known for leaving Easter eggs for fans to decode. That being said, in October 2021, she took to Instagram to recreate one of her old Tumblr posts where she gushes over her favorite fall things. "Basic autumn lovers RISE," she wrote in the caption.

In a voiceover, she said: "And hats and scarves and knee socks and wearing tights for the first time in months and when the mornings are all chilly and you can see your breath and draw little pictures on foggy windows and plaid stuff and ankle boots and not caring when people make fun of pumpkin-flavored stuff because you love it and are happy it's all the rage."

As she mentioned "pumpkin-flavored stuff" in the video, Taylor took a big sip from a Starbucks cup.

Redditors predict that Starbucks will release "Taylor's Latte" on Nov. 12, 2021.

On Reddit, some fans have deduced that a beverage dubbed "Taylor’s Latte" will debut on the Starbucks menu on the same day "Red (Taylor's Version)" drops. A trending post on the platform compiles all of the clues, including Starbucks's tweets and a screenshot from Taylor's video, where she is seen holding a Starbucks cup.

The post also showed an image of a blurred-out press release, which notes that "Taylor's Latte" will be a grande caramel nonfat latte. The release also notes that Starbucks stores will be playing Taylor's music in stores starting Nov. 12. It is unknown where the release came from; however, it may have been blurred for security purposes.

So, is "Taylor's Latte" real? We'll just have to hang tight and see.

In the worst-case scenario, there won't be a Taylor Swift specialty drink at Starbucks and we'll just have to listen to "Red (Taylor's Version)" with a regular seasonal drink. Either way, we still get to finally hear her version of "Red." Plus, there's more to look forward to. On Nov. 13, Taylor Swift will appear on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. Fingers crossed she performs something from "Red"!

