Is "Taylor's Latte" Real? Fans Think Starbucks Is Releasing a Special Taylor Swift Drink

Taylor Swift has never been shy to express her love of fall. She's also well-known for leaving Easter eggs for fans to decode. That being said, in October 2021, she took to Instagram to recreate one of her old Tumblr posts where she gushes over her favorite fall things. "Basic autumn lovers RISE," she wrote in the caption.

In a voiceover, she said: "And hats and scarves and knee socks and wearing tights for the first time in months and when the mornings are all chilly and you can see your breath and draw little pictures on foggy windows and plaid stuff and ankle boots and not caring when people make fun of pumpkin-flavored stuff because you love it and are happy it's all the rage."

As she mentioned "pumpkin-flavored stuff" in the video, Taylor took a big sip from a Starbucks cup.