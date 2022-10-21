Taylor Swift Addresses Engagement Rumors Head-On Through "Lavender Haze"

The award-winning singer wasted no time when it came to discussing her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn on "Midnights." Some of the album's earliest moments see Taylor singing "I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say / the 1950s s--t they want from me / I just wanna stay in that lavender haze."

She continues with "All they keep asking me is if I'm gonna be your bride / the only kinda girl they see is a one-night or a wife."