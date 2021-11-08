Taylor Swift's Song "Enchanted" Has a Truly Enchanting Meaning

When Adam Young released the song “Fireflies" under the name Owl City in 2009, it put him on the map for pop music lovers. Adam realized he was the man Taylor was possibly talking about in the song she wrote since he saw the letters of his name spelled out in her album notes. He penned her an open letter and posted it to his Tumblr page. In it, he revealed that he planned to release his own version of the song as a way of responding to her.