It’s Been a While Since There's Been an Update So — Is Taylor Swift Still Dating Joe Alwyn?

There are some celebrities who are very open about their relationships and like to share all the details about where they stand with their fans. Others are more private, and we rarely ever see them out together, to the point where we almost forget they're an item. For Taylor Swift , her relationships have kind of run the whole privacy gamut.

She's written famous songs about exes; she's been spotted by paparazzi with some of her past guys. But, when it comes to her relationship with Joe Alwyn , people are confused about whether the two are still dating . The truth is not as complicated as it sounds, and we'll break it down for you.

Is Taylor Swift still dating Joe Alwyn?

According to some reports, Taylor Swift and British actor, Joe Alwyn, have been in a secret relationship since close to the beginning of 2017. Taylor, who was 27 at the time, and Joe, who was 26, were secretly going out on dates while reportedly wearing disguises so the two could keep a low profile. It was reported at the time that Taylor had rented a house in North London, where Alwyn was located, so the two could spend time getting to know each other.

Their relationship started a few months after Taylor and Tom Hiddleston broke things off. The pair had a somewhat public relationship; photos of them out together went viral. Their willingness to be open seemed to spark some questions about whether their relationship was a publicity stunt or not.

So, perhaps that's part of the reason Taylor and Joe are so private. Or maybe there's just something really real between them. But, whatever it is, the two seem to really want to protect their privacy and largely keep their relationship quiet. Fans, meanwhile, are reading into the rumors that these two are together and trying to decode lyrics in Taylor's songs that point to the two of them being an item.

Since Taylor often discusses her personal life in songs, it's not unheard of to look to her lyrics. But fans got their first real "maybe" that these two are an item when they posted similar photos on their social media. No, they didn't pose together, but it was close to the same thing, just one day apart from each other.

Since then, they've been spotted out a few times together. In 2019, the two attended a BAFTA after-party together and were photographed arriving together in their formal wear.

And again in 2020, when Taylor Swift's documentary on Netflix was released in January, we saw Joe in one of the scenes giving the singer a big hug after her show. She also alluded to their desire to keep their romance private.

"I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life and we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private," she said.

Later that same year, the two were spotted kissing at the 2020 NME Awards, and a fan shared a small clip to social media. Since it was hard to catch these two together, it's another one of those rare moments that confirm they are, indeed, an item.

Then, in November 2020, another huge sign pointed to the fact that yes, Taylor Swift is still dating Joe Alwyn, when she revealed her boyfriend co-wrote two songs with her.

For her album folklore, a concert documentary called Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions was released on Disney+ on Nov. 24. In it, she confirms that the mystery writer on "Exile" and "Betty" listed as William Bowery was really Joe.

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020