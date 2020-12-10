Taylor Swift's Surprise Album, 'Evermore,' Is a Follow-Up to 'Folklore'

Prior to "Folklore," Taylor was known to tease the details of her albums to her fans at length before dropping new music. She'd share further details about song titles, lyrics, and the meaning behind them in the music videos for her singles.

Back in the summer of 2020, music superstar Taylor Swift shocked her fans when she announced the release of her eighth studio album, "Folklore," just a day before it was set to be released.

Her ninth work is arriving less than five months after "Folklore" — confirming the fact that she has spent much of her time in quarantine churning out new music. Before that, the shortest time between Taylor's albums was 11 months.

The "Cardigan" songstress is surprising the public yet again! She revealed on Dec. 10 that she is releasing her next album, "Evermore," at midnight EST.

What did Taylor Swift say about the "Evermore" release? The Grammy Award winner discussed how the album is related to "Folklore" and what listeners can expect to hear first.

Here's what you need to know about Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' album release:

Though Taylor's "Evermore" announcement did surprise the public, she did include a few of her classic signatures in the reveal. For one thing, two weeks before the reveal, she posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Not a lot going on at the moment." She wrote the same caption on a post before she released "Folklore."

The timing of "Evermore" is meaningful as well. It will come out at midnight EST on Dec. 11. The date is just two days before Taylor's 31st birthday. The singer explained that 31 is the reverse of her favorite number, 13, and she wanted to celebrate that by giving fans new music. She shared that she wanted to help people who are struggling during the pandemic, who may use music to get through tough times.

The pandemic is also the reason that the album only exists in digital form. As for the short break in between albums, it's because "Evermore" is directly related to its predecessor, "Folklore." In her album announcement post on Instagram, Taylor noted that she often views each album as its own era. After completing "Folklore," Taylor felt a continuation of the same inspiration and decided to release more songs with a similar sound.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs," she wrote in part of the caption on one of her "Evermore" posts. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

"I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with 'folklore.' "In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives," she added. "So I just kept writing them."

Like she did with "Folklore," Taylor also released all of the titles of the songs to be featured on Evermore. The first single is "Willow," and it is joined on the work by "Happiness," "'Tis the Damn Season," "Champagne Problems," "Tolerate It," "Gold Rush," "Marjorie," "No Body, No Crime," "Coney Island," "Ivy," "Long Story Short," "Cowboy Like Me," "Closure," and "Evermore."

Taylor also has two bonus tracks, which are "It's Time to Go," and "Right Where You Left Me." The two featured groups on "Evermore" are Haim and The National, and Bon Iver worked on "Evermore."