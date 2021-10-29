Who Is Taylor Swift Talking About in "Gold Rush"? Fans Think They've Identified the Star

There's a strong argument to be made about the world's most celebrated, successful, and talented artists, and it's that the reason why their work means so much to them is that they're trying to create art that drives them to love themselves more.

And, to sound like a total cornball, there really isn't any greater pursuit than love, so it only makes sense that artists base so much of their work around that. If you're a Taylor Swift fan, then you know that tons of her music — including "Gold Rush" — deal with her love life.