Taylor Swift Has No Shortage of New Music for a Future Tour

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Swift fans have had no shortage of new content from their favorite singer. 2021 has been filled with surprise releases and announcements, and while Taylor's next album is set to be the re-recording of her fourth project, "Red," many are still convinced we'll be getting the "1989" re-recording soon.

One question still on fans' mind is: When will Taylor be going on tour again? Could we see her hit the road any time soon?