Taylor Swift Has More Than 100 Unreleased Songs She Could Pull "From the Vault"

Now, Taylor is in the process of re-recording those first few albums and has revealed that the new albums will feature previously unreleased songs .

Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift has had a long and public battle over the rights to the masters of her first six albums. After her contract with her first record label Big Machine Records ended, the company and the masters to those original albums were sold to Scooter Braun , starting a very controversial battle to claim the rights to those albums.

Taylor Swift teased that her re-recordings will feature songs "from the vault."

Taylor announced in February 2021 that the first of her re-recorded albums to be released would be Fearless, her second studio album that made her the youngest person to ever win the Album of the Year Grammy award. "Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* the body of work," she wrote in her announcement on Twitter, referring to her ongoing battle with Scooter Braun.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

It was then that Taylor revealed there would be never-before-seen songs on the new album, bumping the total number of songs to 26 (seven more than the platinum edition had). "For example, only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the Fearless album, songs I absolutely adored but were held back for different reasons," she continued. "Those reasons seem unnecessary now... written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind."

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement