Some Swifties Are Convinced the "Folklore" Era Will Be a Trilogy

When Taylor Swift announced she would be releasing her newest album, "Evermore," mere months after the surprise release of "Folklore," Swifties were shocked. Not only was this the only time Taylor had released a second album within the same era, but fans were quick to notice the connections in the stories between the two works.

While many Swifties were excited to find all of the Easter eggs in "Evermore," many aren't convinced this will be the last in this era as rumors of a trilogy stir.