Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is a Who's Who of High-Profile Celebrity Guests Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the hottest ticket to get these days. Here are all the celebrity guests she has had on tour so far on tour. By Allison Hunt May 31 2023, Published 2:26 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you're like us, then you don't spend your weekend going out to dinner or brunch with friends. You don't spend your weekend in the park playing pickleball. And you definitely don't spend your weekend at the clubs. No, you spend your weekend scrolling TikTok for any and all new Taylor Swift Eras Tour content that you possibly can from each stop on her tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Have we watched multiple live streams on TikTok? Likely. Do we scour to see what the surprise songs are every day? Definitely. Are we going to stop anytime soon? It's not looking good. Listen, after #ticketmastergate and not being to get tickets, this is the closest we're going to get to being at the concert so just like, cut us some slack, OK? But you know who isn't having trouble getting tickets? Celebrities. And they are showing up in full swing! Here are all the famous guests who have been in attendance. You're welcome.

All of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Guests

Source: Getty Images

Celebrities are having no trouble getting tickets to the Eras Tour. They didn't have to sit through hours of Ticketmaster hell like the rest of us. But most honestly seem to be in the VIP tent as Taylor's guests. Lucky SOBs. So whose been? We tracked them down for you.

Article continues below advertisement

HAIM

It is well known that Taylor and HAIM are friends, and have even collaborated on "No Body, No Crime" from Evermore. Taylor has also performed with them at their concert. HAIM is even going to be opening for her on tour on a couple dates.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Stone

🎥| Emma Stone dancing to @TaylorSwift13's "Love Story" at The Eras Tourpic.twitter.com/iPfV0qCnN6 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 20, 2023

Emma Stone and Taylor have also been friends for a while. Although Emma tends to keeps a lower profile, here she is having the time of her life dancing to "Love Story."

Article continues below advertisement

Marcus Mumford

Taylor and Marcus Mumford collaborated on "Cowboy Like Me" and even performed the song together as one of the surprise songs during Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

Chloë Grace Moretz

🎥| @ChloeGMoretz vibing to "Love Story" at The Eras Tour pic.twitter.com/7nWMB1Nq2z — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 26, 2023

Chloë Grace Moretz is also a Swiftie because, well, everyone is a Swiftie. Here she is dancing with friends to "Love Story."

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Watson

Emma Watson and Este at #VegasTheErasTour! pic.twitter.com/frku0iRi1J — Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (@TS13ontour) March 25, 2023

Stop the presses because Hermione Granger is a Swiftie ladies and gentlemen!

Article continues below advertisement

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid has also been at multiple nights having the time of her life, and looking so proud of her best friend.

Article continues below advertisement

Diplo

‼️ | Sadly, @Diplo attended @TaylorSwift13’s “The Eras Tour”.



— “I really pulled up to the show. I’m a motherf*cking Swiftie now come at me. I kinda know the lyrics.” pic.twitter.com/nxtgWdeRFt — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) March 26, 2023

Diplo didn't even know he was a Swifite until he "pulled up" to the Taylor Swift show. Welcome to the family, Diplo!

Article continues below advertisement

Shania Twain

Taylor has shouted Shania Twain out before for being the first to switch from country to pop so we love to see her supporting Taylor!

Article continues below advertisement

Laura Dern

Laura Dern was at Taylor's opening night in Arizona! Laura Dern co-starred in the "Bejeweled" music video as the evil stepmother character.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Roberts

Here we can see Emma Roberts living her best life ever to "Style."

Article continues below advertisement

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo via instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/nqIgJ2TNqS — kathleen (@kpompeo__) March 25, 2023

Taylor is a known fan of Grey's Anatomy and Ellen Pompeo and even put her in the "Bad Blood" music video. Ellen posted a video of her daughter singing along to Taylor!

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez

As we all know, Selena Gomez is one of Taylor's best friends. She has been seen at multiple nights of the Eras Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Antonoff

Taylor's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff came to New Jersey Night 1 to play "Getaway Car" as one of the secret songs.

Article continues below advertisement

JJ Watt

Former Arizona Cardinals football player JJ Watt also was at the opening weekend and took to Instagram to rave about the tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Danica Patrick

Race car drive Danica Patrick took to Instagram as well to gush about Taylor!

Article continues below advertisement

Samara Weaving

Actress Samara Weaving was also at Taylor Swift's opening weekend!

Article continues below advertisement

Cara Delevingne

Another model friend from the 1989, "Bad Blood" days, Cara Delevingne had to show up for her girl!

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan Hawke

Who knew that Ethan Hawke was a Swiftie but we love to see it.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Dessner

Aaron Dessner, another collaborator of Taylor's was at the Tampa shows and performed "The Great War" and "Mad Woman" together. He was also at Nashville and they played "Would've, Could've, Should've" together.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Joel

ICON. LEGEND. Billy Joel was at the concert. The pull that this woman has is unmatched.

Article continues below advertisement

Matty Healy

Matty Healy, lead singer of the 1975, is rumored to be dating Taylor Swift and has been seen at multiple shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariska Hargitay

📸 | Mariska Hargitay has also been spotted at tonight’s show! #NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/TF2pbdXeg5 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 7, 2023

Another one of Taylor's personal favorite actors, Mariska Hargitay, was spotted at the Era's tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Reese Witherspon

Reese Witherspoon also took to Instagram to praise Taylor!

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter

It's OK Sabrina, we would be crying too if we were there!

Article continues below advertisement

Candice King

Vampire Diaries favorite Candice King even dressed the part for the tour!

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively

Another one of Taylor's besties, Blake Lively was seen taking her kids to the show. And with Taylor after.

Article continues below advertisement

Lena Dunham

Taylor actually played "Forever and Always" for Lena Dunham when she was in the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence

Who is this there’s a whole crowd for them and I can’t tell pic.twitter.com/E4fg94AeNy — Emily 🕰 (@emkelley_) May 14, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence also came to the Eras tour and fans swarmed the tent!

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Keith urban and Nicole Kidman are also here!!! pic.twitter.com/cN9HIsM5y7 — Emily 🕰 (@emkelley_) May 14, 2023

It is not surprise that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were at the Eras tour! We mean, everyone's there!

Article continues below advertisement

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

camila and shawn LMFAO pic.twitter.com/3Rsv08SNU3 — alex (@mysticaItime) May 27, 2023

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are back together and have been seen all over. Most recently, at the Eras tour. Both have been long time supporters of Miss Swift so this is no surprise.

Article continues below advertisement

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Another creative genius himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda was also seen at one of the New Jersey shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Maren Morris

Maren Morris posted videos of her singing to "We are never getting back together" and "You Belong With Me" joking that "She's gonna be huge someday!"

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was seen dancing the night away at multiple New Jersey nights.

Article continues below advertisement

Miles Teller

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh were also at a NJ show! The pair starred in Taylor's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Rudd

Sexiest man alive Paul Rudd loves himself some Taylor Swift.

Article continues below advertisement

Bradley Cooper

📸 | Bradley Cooper is at the show tonight! #EastRuthTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/YiTq3q6tIn — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 29, 2023