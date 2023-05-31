Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is a Who's Who of High-Profile Celebrity Guests
If you're like us, then you don't spend your weekend going out to dinner or brunch with friends. You don't spend your weekend in the park playing pickleball. And you definitely don't spend your weekend at the clubs. No, you spend your weekend scrolling TikTok for any and all new Taylor Swift Eras Tour content that you possibly can from each stop on her tour.
Have we watched multiple live streams on TikTok? Likely. Do we scour to see what the surprise songs are every day? Definitely. Are we going to stop anytime soon? It's not looking good. Listen, after #ticketmastergate and not being to get tickets, this is the closest we're going to get to being at the concert so just like, cut us some slack, OK?
But you know who isn't having trouble getting tickets? Celebrities. And they are showing up in full swing! Here are all the famous guests who have been in attendance. You're welcome.
All of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Guests
Celebrities are having no trouble getting tickets to the Eras Tour. They didn't have to sit through hours of Ticketmaster hell like the rest of us. But most honestly seem to be in the VIP tent as Taylor's guests. Lucky SOBs. So whose been? We tracked them down for you.
HAIM
It is well known that Taylor and HAIM are friends, and have even collaborated on "No Body, No Crime" from Evermore. Taylor has also performed with them at their concert. HAIM is even going to be opening for her on tour on a couple dates.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone and Taylor have also been friends for a while. Although Emma tends to keeps a lower profile, here she is having the time of her life dancing to "Love Story."
Marcus Mumford
Taylor and Marcus Mumford collaborated on "Cowboy Like Me" and even performed the song together as one of the surprise songs during Las Vegas.
Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz is also a Swiftie because, well, everyone is a Swiftie. Here she is dancing with friends to "Love Story."
Emma Watson
Stop the presses because Hermione Granger is a Swiftie ladies and gentlemen!
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid has also been at multiple nights having the time of her life, and looking so proud of her best friend.
Diplo
Diplo didn't even know he was a Swifite until he "pulled up" to the Taylor Swift show. Welcome to the family, Diplo!
Shania Twain
Taylor has shouted Shania Twain out before for being the first to switch from country to pop so we love to see her supporting Taylor!
Laura Dern
Laura Dern was at Taylor's opening night in Arizona! Laura Dern co-starred in the "Bejeweled" music video as the evil stepmother character.
Emma Roberts
Here we can see Emma Roberts living her best life ever to "Style."
Ellen Pompeo
Taylor is a known fan of Grey's Anatomy and Ellen Pompeo and even put her in the "Bad Blood" music video. Ellen posted a video of her daughter singing along to Taylor!
Selena Gomez
As we all know, Selena Gomez is one of Taylor's best friends. She has been seen at multiple nights of the Eras Tour.
Jack Antonoff
Taylor's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff came to New Jersey Night 1 to play "Getaway Car" as one of the secret songs.
JJ Watt
Former Arizona Cardinals football player JJ Watt also was at the opening weekend and took to Instagram to rave about the tour.
Danica Patrick
Race car drive Danica Patrick took to Instagram as well to gush about Taylor!
Samara Weaving
Actress Samara Weaving was also at Taylor Swift's opening weekend!
Cara Delevingne
Another model friend from the 1989, "Bad Blood" days, Cara Delevingne had to show up for her girl!
Ethan Hawke
Who knew that Ethan Hawke was a Swiftie but we love to see it.
Aaron Dessner
Aaron Dessner, another collaborator of Taylor's was at the Tampa shows and performed "The Great War" and "Mad Woman" together. He was also at Nashville and they played "Would've, Could've, Should've" together.
Billy Joel
ICON. LEGEND. Billy Joel was at the concert. The pull that this woman has is unmatched.
Matty Healy
Matty Healy, lead singer of the 1975, is rumored to be dating Taylor Swift and has been seen at multiple shows.
Mariska Hargitay
Another one of Taylor's personal favorite actors, Mariska Hargitay, was spotted at the Era's tour.
Reese Witherspon
Reese Witherspoon also took to Instagram to praise Taylor!
Sabrina Carpenter
It's OK Sabrina, we would be crying too if we were there!
Candice King
Vampire Diaries favorite Candice King even dressed the part for the tour!
Blake Lively
Another one of Taylor's besties, Blake Lively was seen taking her kids to the show. And with Taylor after.
Lena Dunham
Taylor actually played "Forever and Always" for Lena Dunham when she was in the audience.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence also came to the Eras tour and fans swarmed the tent!
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
It is not surprise that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were at the Eras tour! We mean, everyone's there!
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are back together and have been seen all over. Most recently, at the Eras tour. Both have been long time supporters of Miss Swift so this is no surprise.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Another creative genius himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda was also seen at one of the New Jersey shows.
Maren Morris
Maren Morris posted videos of her singing to "We are never getting back together" and "You Belong With Me" joking that "She's gonna be huge someday!"
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers was seen dancing the night away at multiple New Jersey nights.
Miles Teller
Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh were also at a NJ show! The pair starred in Taylor's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video.
Paul Rudd
Sexiest man alive Paul Rudd loves himself some Taylor Swift.
Bradley Cooper
Finishing this list out strong, we have the Bradley Cooper. And the tour isn't even over yet.