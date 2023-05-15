Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Source: Getty Images What Is Taylor Swift's Religion? Here's What the Superstar Has Said About It What are Taylor Swift's beliefs in terms of religion? Does she subscribe to any one faith? Let's take a look at what she has said about religion. By Chris Barilla May 15 2023, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Given that she is one of the undisputed queens of modern pop music, Taylor Swift's success knows no bounds. After the release of her 2006 debut album, she rose to become one of the most famous performing artists of her generation, beloved by millions of fans across the globe.

Naturally, those millions of fans have plenty of questions about the more personal aspects of Taylor's life, including her religious beliefs. With that being said, what has Taylor said about her religion? Here's what to know.



What is Taylor Swift's religion?

In her 2020 documentary Miss Americana, Taylor said she was raised a Christian, but that she felt real Christian values were not being upheld by current lawmakers who claimed otherwise. The documentary captured the moments in 2018 in which Taylor first began to speak up about her political beliefs, specifically when she decided to publicly endorse Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen in that year's Tennessee Senate race, where he faced off against conservative Republican Marsha Blackburn.

Taylor said in the doc: "I can't see another commercial and see Marsha Blackburn disguising these policies behind the words 'Tennessee Christian values.' Those aren't 'Tennessee Christian values.' I live in Tennessee. I'm a Christian. That's not what we stand for." The singer-songwriter's beliefs appear to differ from the more traditional Christian values. Mainly, this includes Taylor's support of the LGBTQ+ community as well as support for abortion access.

Taylor told Variety in 2020 about breaking away from her previous apolitical public persona: "This was a situation where, from a humanity perspective and from what my moral compass was telling me I needed to do, I knew I was right, and I really didn't care about repercussions."



Taylor Swift has spoken out in support of abortion access.

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian where she discussed her disdain for President Trump and the current atmosphere of U.S. politics, Taylor noted that she supports abortion rights and wants to bolster political candidates who will expand access to it.