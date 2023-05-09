Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Source: Getty Images Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's Relationship Timeline: A Breakdown of Their Romance Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship timeline is based on bits of evidence and a lot of speculation. Let's take a deep dive into their romance. By Michelle Stein May 9 2023, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

When news broke in May 2023 that Taylor Swift was reportedly dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, fans of both artists were caught off-guard. The two musicians have been friends for years, both collaborate with producer Jack Antonoff, and briefly faced romance rumors all the way back in 2014. Not to mention, it had only been a few weeks since the world learn about Taylor and Joe Alwyn's breakup after six years of dating. Could T-Swift really have moved on that quickly? Let's take a closer look at Taylor and Matty's relationship timeline.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship timeline began in 2014.

Taylor and Matty were first romantically linked back in 2014 In November of that. year, Matty wore a T-Shirt featuring Taylor's "1989" album during a The 1975 concert in Milwaukee, Wis. Taylor was spotted mere days later at a The 1975 concert in Los Angeles with her friends, Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding. Not long afterward, the "Blank Space" singer was photographed sporting a tank top with the British alternative band's name on it.

During an interview with Australia’s Shazam Top 20, Matty confirmed that he met Taylor, along with a handful of other celebrities, at his band's LA concert. "We exchanged numbers. Let's see what happens," Matty said when the host predicted he and Taylor would be the next big item. “I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do, go out with Taylor Swift? She’s a sensation. I wouldn’t say no.”

In December 2014, Taylor attended a second The 1975 concert with former BFF Karlie Kloss in New York City. (That's where the infamous "kissgate" reportedly happened.) Taylor's appearance at another The 1975 show sparked further dating rumors.

Also in December of that year, a video circulated of Matty and Taylor making a personal message for someone named Kitty. (She's the daughter of The 1975's record label, Jamie Oborne, per the Daily Mail.)

Matty Healy denied Taylor Swift relationship rumors in early 2015.

In a January 2015 interview with Shazam Top 20, Matty clarified the Taylor dating rumors were unfounded. “It is bloody fake. It’s all fake. It’s all a farce,” he insisted. “There’s no, like, relationship or anything happening.”

In 2016, Matty again denied that he and Taylor ever dated.

An interview Q magazine again brought up the subject of Matty and Taylor dating. When Matty was asked if he was afraid of losing himself in the limelight of a public relationship, the musician responded with, "Yeah, absolutely," per The Guardian. “And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘F---ing hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F---. THAT. That’s also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.”

That same year, Matty also tweeted his praises for Taylor. “I have said on countless occasions that I found her to be one of the most gracious, hard working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet," he wrote at the time, per Elle. "I personally have a lot of respect and admiration for her. Why would I not?”

Matty also tweeted about his frustration over the constant questions about reportedly dating Taylor. He wrote: “I didn't even date Taylor, but the media's incessant and brutal obsession with her has meant that even a guy who DIDN'T DATE HER has been so battered by their never-ending questions that he's inevitably said something that can be lifted and molded into something that resembles ‘shade.’ It's really sad.”

Matty and Taylor reportedly collaborated for "Midnights," but the song didn't make the final cut.

During an interview about the release of The 1975's most recent album, "Being Funny in a Foreign Language," Matty confirmed that Taylor listened to "bits of it" through music producer Jack Antonoff (who works with both the band and T-Swift). The 1975 frontman also revealed his band heard portions of "Midnights" before its release. "Yeah, yeah. We actually worked on a bit on that but then the version of it never came out," he said. When folks booed, Matty immediately shut them down. "No, no, no, no, no, no, that's not how it works. It was for reasons that are not to be criticized. She's amazing."

Taylor performed at a The 1975 concert in January 2023.

On Jan. 12, 2023, Taylor took the stage for a surprise performance during a The 1975 concert in London, England. She performed a cover of the band's song, "The City," as well as her first-ever live performance of "Anti-Hero." There were no dating rumors at the time, as Taylor was still (at least publicly) dating Joe Alwyn.

May 2023: Reports of Matty Healy and Taylor Swift dating spread like wildfire.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed that Swift and Healy really are seeing each other—and both have feelings for the other. “Taylor and Matty like each other,” one source told the outlet. “Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.”

A second source told Entertainment Tonight, “Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently, and Jack Antonoff reconnected them.” Swift and Healy were photographed arriving back at Swift's Nashville condo on 12:30 a.m. Sunday, after her Saturday Eras concert there; Healy performed with Phoebe Bridgers during the show. The dating confirmation comes after a video of Swift and Healy saying the same “This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you,” line on stage during their concerts this week went viral. Healy was in the audience when Swift said hers.

