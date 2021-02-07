Phoebe Bridgers Explores Her Past Relationships With Her Song Lyrics

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers isn’t married, but it sounds like she’s not ruling out the possibility — despite her stated aversion to weddings.

“I hate the idea of a wedding so f--king much,” Phoebe told GQ in 2019. “Understandable with a dysfunctional family. But I also think it’s badass when women are like, Yeah, well, my third husband is… I think it’s kind of romantic, and it means you do what feels right. I’m marrying everybody I fall in love with. Prenups up the wazoo.”